Record 4000th DUI arrest for a Washington State Patrol trooper

SPOKANE, Wash. — On April 30, Washington State Trooper made his 4,000th Driving Under the Influence (DUI) arrest.

For 23 out of his 32-year career, Trooper Marcus worked the weekend night shift, which WSP says is when the danger level is higher for impaired drivers.

“I’d rather stop people prior to getting in the collision,” Trooper Marcus said.

Trooper Marcus makes 4000th DUI arrest (Washington State Patrol)

His experience with witnessing tragedies and having to make next-of-kin notifications continued to motivate him to prevent more of these notifications from happening.

“Trooper Marcus has saved untold lives by removing so many dangerous drivers from the roads,” Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste said.

Trooper Marcus attributes his ability to continue doing this important work to his wife and family.

“If you have been on the roads of this great state in the last 30-plus years, this good man was keeping you safe,” Chief Batiste said. “Thank you, Trooper. Job well done!”





