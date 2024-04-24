Recognize this SUV? It’s suspected of hitting, killing man in his 80s in White Center

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County deputies are hoping someone will recognize an SUV believed to have hit and killed a man in the White Center area on Monday.

The hit-and-run happened just south of the intersection of Southwest Roxbury Street and 15th Avenue Southwest just before 10 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 80s down on the ground. Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find the SUV that left the scene after hitting the man.

The vehicle suspected to have hit the victim is described as a silver, 2007 to 2016 Jeep Compass with front-end damage to its grill and hood.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or who was in the area and may have dash camera footage is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), visit www.P3Tips.com, or use the P3 Tips App.

Tips are anonymous.

