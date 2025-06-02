Recognize her? Yakima sheriff looks to ID woman seen dumping dog

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman caught on video dumping a dog at the Cowiche Canyon trailhead.

In the video, a silver-colored hatchback pulls up, and a woman is seen taking a dog out of the trunk, dropping it on the ground, and driving off without it.

It appears to be a smaller Australian Shepherd.

“Animal abandonment is a crime and a significant issue in our County. We urge you to be responsible pet owners and not resort to dumping dogs. Find a new owner who will provide a loving home for a dog,” the department said online.

The sheriff’s office noted that the dog is now being cared for by someone “who likes animals.”

The department is continuing to work on the case and collect necessary evidence “for a successful prosecution.”

©2025 Cox Media Group