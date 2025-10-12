Recently retired Chelan County K9 dies after cancer battle

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Former Chelan County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ruben has died following a battle with cancer.

“Ruben has faithfully served our community with unwavering loyalty and courage, a true hero who stood beside his handler and protected us all,” said Wenatchee Blue Family, who took care of Ruben during his treatment.

“With deep respect, we honor K9 Ruben, whose loyalty and courageous service safeguarded our communities and exemplified true heroism. Our hearts are with his handler, Detective Hegberg, and all who served beside him. Thank you Ruben for your sacrifice and faithful devotion,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Ruben was diagnosed in August and retired in September.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office made the tough decision to retire Ruben due to financial constraints.

K9 Ruben was a drug detection dog.

