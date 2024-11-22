Ready to hit the slopes? Crystal Mountain is almost open

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Grab your boots and your boards, it’s time to shred the slopes!

Crystal Mountain Resort is almost open for the 2024-25 winter season. On Friday, pass holders will get access to the mountain from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The resort will open to everyone else this weekend. Hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday if Mother Nature behaves herself.

Day tickets will be available online and on the mountain.

No parking reservations are needed—for now. That will change starting Nov. 30, so plan accordingly. Parking and shuttle information is available here.

This week’s excessive snowfall made it possible for the resort to open earlier than anticipated.

Skiers and snowboarders can expect some changes this season.

RFID Gates

Radio-frequency technology, or RFID gates, will make day-to-day operations smoother and allow guests to load the lifts without having their ticket or pass scanned manually.

How does it work, you ask? According to Crystal Mountain’s website, RFID gates will scan your passes automatically through the left side of your jacket and pants. Make sure to keep phones, credit cards, and other objects away from your ticket or pass.

Going Cashless

That’s right— Crystal Mountain will no longer accept cash for payments. Staff will accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit and debit cards. There will also be a cash-to-card ATM inside the Cascade Lodge near Brand X Equipment.

More Ticket Pickup Kiosks

Crystal Mountain added 8 new kiosks last season around the base area so guests could easily print out their online tickets. This season, they added 4 more.

New RV Sites

Crystal Mountain is opening 36 new 50-amp RV sites that are available for guests to book at the G Lot. You can book in advance here.

