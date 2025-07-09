Rare Agave plant now in full bloom at Point Defiance Zoo

SEATTLE — A rare Agave plant is now in full bloom Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium.

It’s a botanical event more than 17 years in the making – and now is your chance to see it.

Since early May, the stalk of the Agave parryi var. has soared to 15 feet, and the zoo says it has entered its final act.

The bloom will last just two to three weeks.

To celebrate this moment, the zoo is offering a special garden talk led by a member of their horticulture team.

It’ll take place on Sunday, July 13 at 10 a.m.

The experience is free with paid zoo admission.

It’s “a perfect opportunity for garden lovers and curious guests to learn more about the fascinating life cycle of this Agave,” the zoo said in a news release.

The plant is native to the high deserts of the American Southwest and parts of Mexico.

