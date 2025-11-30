Rangers warn of sunken ship debris near Aberdeen and Long Beach Peninsula

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission is warning residents and beachgoers in Aberdeen to beware of debris.

The debris comes from a sunken vessel expected to wash ashore over the weekend.

Areas that could be affected include north of Aberdeen to Ocean City State Park, south of Aberdeen to Grayland Beach, and on the Long Beach Peninsula.

Rangers are actively removing debris as quickly as possible to ensure beachgoers’ safety.

They ask that people give rangers plenty of space while they clean up the debris.

The state parks & recreation commission says to report debris, look on their website for park contact information.

