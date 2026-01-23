Raising Cane’s announces opening date for Seattle location

A popular fast-food chain is opening its first location in Seattle, making it the second location in western Washington.

Raising Canes, known for its chicken-finger-focused menu, announced that its U-District location will open on February 17.

Before it opens, the restaurant is looking to hire over 100 crew members.

They will be having in-person interviews until Tuesday, Feb. 3, with the exception of Sunday, Feb. 1 when the hiring center will be closed.

Walk-in interviews are being held on-site (4345 University Way NE) from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about applying here.

In 2024, people waited in line for hours to be at the opening of Raising Cane’s Vancouver, Washington location.

