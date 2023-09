RANIER VALLEY, Wash. — Normal operations have resumed after a southbound light rail train crashed into a vehicle in the Rainier Valley around 11 a.m. according to Sound Transit.

No passengers were hurt during the crash. They were moved to another train to continue their ride south.

The train appeared to have minor scrapes and dents along its side.

Trains were running on a single track for about a half hour until the accident was cleared.

