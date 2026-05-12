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Railcar full of scrap metal catches on fire in Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Railcar fire in Tacoma
By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department rushed to put out flames in an open-top railcar on Monday night.

It happened on East River Street and Cleveland Way around 11:45 p.m. and burned for several hours.

The fire was burning from deep inside the railcar full of scrap metal.

Crews used heavy equipment to uncover the center of the fire.

They had it extinguished by 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No word on what caused the fire.

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