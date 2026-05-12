Railcar full of scrap metal catches on fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department rushed to put out flames in an open-top railcar on Monday night.

E River St & Cleveland Way, May 11, 11:44pm - TFD responded to a fire in an open-top rail car. The fire was burning from deep inside the rail car full of scrap metal. After using heavy equipment to uncover the center of the fire, crews had the fire extinguished at 2:30am. pic.twitter.com/Q3QKVSMRDg — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) May 12, 2026

It happened on East River Street and Cleveland Way around 11:45 p.m. and burned for several hours.

The fire was burning from deep inside the railcar full of scrap metal.

Crews used heavy equipment to uncover the center of the fire.

They had it extinguished by 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

No word on what caused the fire.

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