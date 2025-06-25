Racing driver hits 4 vehicles in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A driver was taken into custody after they allegedly hit several cars in Redmond while racing another vehicle.

Around 5:10 p.m., on June 23, officers responded to a crash on NE 21st Street. Four vehicles were hit.

Witnesses told officers that the driver of a truck was racing another vehicle before the crash. The driver wasn’t able to brake in time, witnesses said.

Officers conducted standard drug and alcohol testing at the scene. Those results are pending.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

