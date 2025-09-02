Rabies-infected bat found in Cowlitz County, first positive test since 2019

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

For the first time since 2019, a bat, found by a resident in Cowlitz County, has tested positive for rabies, the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed.

CCHHS is working with the family to provide appropriate treatment for anyone who may have been exposed to the bat and is investigating whether any pets were also exposed. The bat tested positive for rabies on Aug. 22.

Rabies found in a Cowlitz County bat

Bats have been identified as the primary animal that carries rabies in Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Rabies is a commonly fatal viral disease that affects a person’s central nervous system.

People can contract rabies after being bitten by an animal that is infected with the disease. People can also contract rabies from the saliva of a rabid animal that makes direct contact with a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.

People may not know that they have been bitten by a rabies-infected bat because the bat’s small teeth and bite mark are not easily visible, according to Dr. Steven Krager, the Cowlitz County Health Officer.

“If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat in your home and are not sure if you were exposed, for example – you wake up and find a bat in your bedroom, do not release the bat before calling your healthcare provider and CCHHS at (360) 414-5599 to determine the potential for rabies exposure, the need for treatment, and to decide whether or not to test the animal for rabies,” the Cowlitz County news release stated.

A full list of precautions that can reduce the risk of rabies exposure includes:

Cleaning a bite with soap and water if you believe you have been bitten by a rabies-infected animal.

Teach children to never touch or handle bats, even dead ones. Also, teach them to notify an adult if a bat is found.

“Bat-proof” your home by screening windows and doors, closing chimneys, and sealing gaps in doors.

Protect pets from rabies infections by getting routine vaccinations.

If any contact is made with a bat, contact a healthcare provider and call CCHHS at (360) 414-5599.

