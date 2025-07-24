Quil Ceda Creek Casino evacuated for fire, no injuries reported

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Crews are looking into what caused a fire to break out in a room at the Quil Ceda Creek Casino in Marysville on Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the casino around 1:35 p.m. The fire was in the server room on the second floor.

Because the building’s commerical sprinkler system activated immediately, the fire was contained before it could spread. The sprinkler system prevented what could have been a larger emergency, according to the Marysville Fire Department.

Staff and patrons were evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

“This is a prime example of why commercial sprinklers save lives and property,” said Fire Marshal Tom Maloney. “The sprinkler system activated quickly, kept the fire from spreading, and ensured everyone could evacuate safely.”

Marysville Fire District wrote on Facebook that all businesses and property owners should make sure their fire protection systems are properly installed and maintained.

The specific cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The dollar amount of damages is unknown, but the area experienced significant water damage.

