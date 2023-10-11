Local

Questions arise after odd Alaska Airlines flight path spotted on social media

By KIRO 7 News Staff

An Alaska Airlines flight from Oakland to Los Angeles Tuesday had several people scratching their heads when the plane flew several hundred extra miles, circling and flying over land and the Pacific Ocean several times.

The flight -- which typically runs just under 90 minutes -- took over four hours to complete.

According to flightaware.com, the Boeing 737 MAX 9 flew at 5,000 feet for about a third of the flight, then 10,000 feet for another third, and topped out at 25,000 feet before landing at 7:40 p.m.

KIRO 7 reached out to Alaska Airlines who told us the flight was not a passenger flight. The planned flight was to capture air-to-air footage for future use by the airline.

