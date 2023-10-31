Queen Anne ‘Stranger Things’ house takes Halloween to another world

SEATTLE — For many of us, decorating for Halloween means maybe carving a few pumpkins, but a Seattle man went all out this year.

Richard Knowles lives in the Queen Anne neighborhood. He took inspiration from the popular Netflix show “Stranger Things,” when decorating his home.

It only took a year of planning, two months of construction, and 37 cans of spray foam.

To see the display in person, head down 10th Avenue West in Queen Anne to West Bothwell Street — it’s hard to miss.

Or just look for the hundreds of trick-or-treaters who visit every year.

