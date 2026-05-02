Quarterly earnings spotlight AI spending vs. cloud revenue as big tech faces Wall Street pressure

Wall Street’s attention shifted sharply to Big Tech after Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and Alphabet reported quarterly earnings, with investors looking beyond headline numbers to a deeper question: Is artificial intelligence paying off?

Analysts said the latest earnings cycle has become a high-stakes test of whether massive investments in AI are translating into real revenue growth, particularly in cloud computing, a core profit driver for the tech giants.

Alex Halverson, a tech reporter with The Seattle Times, described the moment as a “showdown” between Wall Street and Big Tech, with investors pressing companies to demonstrate tangible returns after pouring billions into infrastructure, data centers, and advanced chips.

“Wall Street is getting a little impatient and wants to see some ROI. And the companies are pretty firm in maintaining that this is a long-term, you know, investment or bet or, you know, however you want to characterize it,” Halverson explained.

Hundreds of billions in AI spending, no clear payoff yet

At the center of that debate are capital expenditures, or CapEx, spending on long-term assets meant to fuel future growth. The scale of investment is historic. Amazon alone is projecting roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures this year, while Alphabet plans about $185 billion. Microsoft is also on track to exceed $100 billion in AI-related spending.

Despite the aggressive outlays, financial experts said companies are still determining how to best monetize AI. Randy Williams-Gurian, a senior wealth advisor with Hightower Bellevue, said firms are effectively experimenting in real time, investing heavily while searching for the most profitable applications.

“I think the growth is going to be there, but I think the monetization is going to be a little slower to materialize, and then it’s a question of whether investors are going to be patient enough to see that play out,” Williams-Gurian said.

That uncertainty has fueled tension with investors, many of whom want to see immediate returns, particularly through stronger cloud revenue growth from platforms like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

“Analysts are not stoked when Microsoft or Amazon or Google or any of these companies come in and say, ‘Hey, we know we told you we were going to spend this much and actually it’s going to be a bit more,’” Halverson said.

Layoffs and the pressure to perform

The pressure to deliver results may also be contributing to recent cost-cutting measures across the sector. Amazon announced large-scale layoffs earlier this year, while Microsoft recently introduced an early retirement buyout program ahead of its earnings report.

“And so they have that leverage, and that’s what they’ll go back and do to kind of offset,” Williams-Gurian said.

The divide has left investors in two distinct camps: those willing to support heavy spending to build the future of AI, and those demanding near-term profitability.

For now, Big Tech continues to invest at full speed, betting that today’s spending will secure tomorrow’s dominance. But on Wall Street, patience may be wearing thin as investors wait for AI to move from promise to profit.

“It’s like an interesting little dance, I think, between Wall Street, these companies,” Halverson said.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

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