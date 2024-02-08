Puyallup police investigate after group burglarizes beauty salons

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Near the end of January, a group of people burglarized two different Sally Beauty locations in Puyallup.

Officials say the pictured suspects filled trash bags with merchandise before escaping the stores.

👀Do you recognize these suspects? Towards the end of January, this crew burglarized two different Sally Beauty locations. They filled trash bags with merchandise & fled in a stolen car. If you recognize these suspects, contact our Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or tips@puyallupwa.gov pic.twitter.com/HUMMasrZTH — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) February 8, 2024

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you contact the Tip Line at 253-770-3343.





©2024 Cox Media Group