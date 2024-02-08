Local

Puyallup police investigate after group burglarizes beauty salons

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 4

Suspects

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Near the end of January, a group of people burglarized two different Sally Beauty locations in Puyallup.

Officials say the pictured suspects filled trash bags with merchandise before escaping the stores.

If you recognize these suspects, police ask that you contact the Tip Line at 253-770-3343.


