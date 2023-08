PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police arrested a domestic violence suspect, said the department early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened in the 1900 block of 13th Avenue Northwest.

The department called in SWAT and closed 18th Street Northwest and 20th Street Northwest as they worked to make the arrest.

An hour later, PPD said the suspect had been safely taken into custody.





