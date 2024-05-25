Puyallup man sentenced 15 years for possession and production of child abuse images

SEATTLE — On Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that a 23-year-old Puyallup man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the production and possession of pictures of child sexual abuse.

In 2022, Shawn Stone was arrested at Sea-Tac Airport, returning from Germany, after the FBI identified him for sharing child sexual abuse pictures on an online platform.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Stone admitted to sexually molesting children during a 2019 trip to Germany. He filmed and produced pictures that were shared online and also admitted to gathering and sharing photos of the rape and torture of very young children.

Stone was found guilty in January 2024.

More than 20 victims have submitted claims that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is reviewing.

After completing his sentence, Stone will be supervised for 25 years and required to register as a sex offender.

On a future date, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones will determine the amount of restitution owed to the victims identified in his collection of images.





