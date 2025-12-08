Puyallup closes Riverwalk Trail ahead of atmospheric river

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The City of Puyallup has closed the Riverwalk Trail until further notice.

That’s because the Puyallup River is under a Flood Watch for the incoming atmospheric river.

From Monday through Thursday, KIRO 7’s Pinpoint Meteorologists are predicting average of 3 - 6 inches of rain to fall in the lowlands of Western Washington.

The team has called a Pinpoint Alert Day from Monday through Thursday as a result.

The City of Puyallup is contacting those who live along the Puyallup River and other areas of town that are at risk of flooding.

“Please take precautionary action now to avoid damage to your property,” the city urged.

Puyallup Public Works has sandbags available. They can be picked up at Clarks Creek Park South (1710 12th Avenue Southwest) and Corporate Yards (1100 39th Avenue Southeast).

No word on when the trail will reopen.

