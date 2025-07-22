Puyallup animal shelter is full. Here’s how you can help.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Attention animal lovers: A Puyallup animal shelter is in dire need of help.

Metro Animal Shelter says its kennels are at capacity—which means they aren’t able to take in lost, neglected, or potentially dangerous animals.

The shelter says they recently received a large influx of dogs, straining resources.

“We need these awesome pups adopted as soon as possible,” the shelter stated online.

Metro Animal Shelter serves seven cities: Algona, Bonney Lake, Edgewood, Milton, Pacific, Puyallup, and Sumner.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can see available pets here. If you’d like to help, but don’ t have room for a new friend, you can donate to the shelter here.

