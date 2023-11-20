Push for ‘Smokey Bear’ license plate to launch with signature campaign

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — An effort to create Washington’s first-ever “Smokey Bear” license plate will launch on Monday.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will be joined by local leaders and firefighters at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 20 in Lakewood to announce the plan.

The first step is a signature campaign for legislation to establish the plate.

A petition with 3,500 collected signatures is required before the Department of Licensing can consider a plate series.

The goals of the plate include:

Allow people to show support for firefighters.

Support efforts to lower the number of wildfires caused by humans.

Generate revenue that will go toward wildfire suppression efforts.

Raise public awareness of wildfire prevention.

©2023 Cox Media Group