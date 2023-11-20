Local

Push for ‘Smokey Bear’ license plate to launch with signature campaign

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Smokey Bear (U.S. Forest Service & Ad Council)

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — An effort to create Washington’s first-ever “Smokey Bear” license plate will launch on Monday.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will be joined by local leaders and firefighters at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 20 in Lakewood to announce the plan.

The first step is a signature campaign for legislation to establish the plate.

A petition with 3,500 collected signatures is required before the Department of Licensing can consider a plate series.

The goals of the plate include:

  • Allow people to show support for firefighters.
  • Support efforts to lower the number of wildfires caused by humans.
  • Generate revenue that will go toward wildfire suppression efforts.
  • Raise public awareness of wildfire prevention.

