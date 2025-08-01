Pursuit ends in crash, closes all lanes of SR 900 in Issaquah

A police pursuit that began on westbound I-90 ended with a crash on State Route 900 in Issaquah, blocking all lanes in both directions Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Snoqualmie Police Department said the chase started after officers tried to stop a driver they believed was under the influence.

When the driver did not stop, officers chased the vehicle onto I-90, eventually executing a controlled PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver on SR 900 in Issaquah.

Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but as of Friday afternoon, there was no estimated time for when the road would reopen.

All SR 900 traffic was being detoured onto I-90. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

Snoqualmie police said the investigation is ongoing and more details would be released when available.

