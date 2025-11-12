Puppy found abandoned in Lynnwood dumpster

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department is looking for the person who dumped a puppy in a dumpster.

The department posted pictures of what appears to be a smaller Chihuahua mix on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Dumpsters are for trash, not puppies,” the shared.

Officers responded after someone found the small puppy that was cold, scared, and covered in debris.

They nicknamed him Oscar.

He’s now safe, warm, and being fostered by members of the police department while he settles in.

If you have any information about who abandoned the pet, please give the department a call.

“Abandoning animals isn’t just wrong, it’s illegal,” the department shared.

