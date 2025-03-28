Pullman Police Chief resigns following domestic violence allegations

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth resigned from his position on Thursday, the City of Pullman posted on Facebook.

Chief Opgenorth has been on administrative leave since December 17, 2024, following allegations of domestic violence and assault, according to court documents.

A protection order accuses Opgenorth of sexual assault, showing aggressive behavior, and harassing a woman he was in a relationship with after they broke up.

Court records also say Opgenorth was ordered to surrender all 12 of his guns after he was placed on administrative leave.

Until a new police chief is appointed, commander Aaron Breshears will continue as Acting Police Chief, the city posted on Facebook.

