Puget Sound Honor Flight connects Washington veterans to the memorials that honor them

From Seattle to Washington D.C., western Washington veterans flew to the nation’s capital as an honor for their service and sacrifice to our country.

Since 2013, Puget Sound Honor Flight has been making the trip possible for so many veterans in western Washington.

Recently, the Director of the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) had the opportunity to experience the deep emotions of our state’s veterans as they experience the various memorials built in their honor.

“Witnessing the emotions and reflections of our veterans as they visited these sacred sites was truly humbling,” wrote David Puente, director at WDVA. “Their stories of courage and resilience are a testament to the strength and spirit of our nation.”

Veterans from World War II, Korea and the Vietnam War have traveled with guardians and volunteers to the various veteran memorials around D.C. as a thank-you for their sacrifice.

Puget Sound Honor Flights made their third trip this year with the support of businesses, veteran organizations and community volunteers.

“A heartfelt thank you to Puget Sound Honor Flight for making this trip possible and for our community’s unwavering support of the PSHF to assist in honoring our heroes,” Puentes said. “Together, we continue to celebrate and remember the incredible contributions of our veterans.”

To date, 1,542 veterans have taken the flight since 2023, with 454 currently waiting for the opportunity.

One more flight is scheduled for October 2024.





