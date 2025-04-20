Puget Sound Energy installs tree wire to improve power line reliability

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) crews put up new ‘tree wire’ to add extra protection to power lines on Vashon Island.

According to PSE, the tree wire was added as part of a project to improve the reliability of their services.

The wires add more durability, designed to hold up better amid storms and falling tree limbs to prevent outages.

PSE added that the tree wires can reduce branch-related outages by more than 95%.

To learn more about PSE’s current system improvement projects and programs in your area, visit the Puget Sound Energy website.

