Puget Sound Energy crews on standby for windy weekend ahead

SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy (PSE) crews are on standby as another storm approaches the region, just days after restoring power from last weekend’s outages.

The utility company is preparing for potential power disruptions by freeing up crews from routine tasks and keeping mutual aid teams ready to assist if needed.

“It’s just consistently making sure our crews are ready, they’re rested, they are getting the job done that they’re supposed to be doing while staying safe,” said Gerald Tracy, spokesperson for Puget Sound Energy.

Last weekend’s storm caused significant challenges for PSE, as rain-soaked leaves weighed down tree branches, leading to downed power lines. Blocked roads and ongoing weather conditions can extend restoration times significantly.

“Keep in mind that our crews need to be safe as well. So that four-to-five-hour job could easily turn into six to nine hours. So really, so like part of that process, again, during restoration is making sure we clean it up,” said Tracy.

PSE says it typically operates with 20 to 40 crews, but last week, it had more than 50 crews, including assistance from outside the state, to manage the restoration efforts.

Tracy advises residents to stay in their vehicles and call 911 if a tree with power lines falls on their car, emphasizing the importance of safety. Residents are also reminded to stay at least 35 feet away from any downed power lines and report outages immediately to facilitate quicker response times.

With crews on standby and safety measures in place, PSE aims to minimize the impact of the upcoming storm on residents and ensure a swift response to any outages.

