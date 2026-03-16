Public Health: Gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with 13 Coins

King County Public Health says they investigated a gastrointestinal illness outbreak associated with the 13 Coins restaurant in SeaTac.

Officials say they investigated two cases from February 19th.

They did not find a specific food or drink item that caused this outbreak, but the illnesses matched what inspectors see with bacterial toxins, a press release said.

Public Health says these toxins are poisons made by certain bacteria that can grow quickly when food is left at room temperature, and when that happens, the food can become contaminated and make people sick.

The outbreak appears to be over, and the investigation is complete, according to King County Public Health.

The current inspection rating at 13 Coins in SeaTac is listed as ‘Okay,’ the press release said.

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