Public Health: Confirmed case of tuberculosis at Highline College

DES MOINES, Wash. — A member of Highline College has been diagnosed with an active tuberculosis (TB) infection.

Public Health – Seattle & King County says it is working with the college to define the extent of exposure cases.

The health agency has identified 10 people who should be screened based on possible exposures from January 2025 to March 2025.

They say individuals believed to have been exposed during this period will be contacted by Public Health.

TB is caused by an airborne bacterial infection passed from person to person primarily through prolonged contact while indoors.

The infection affects many body parts, including the lungs, lymph nodes, bones, and joints.

Most cases of TB can be treated with antibiotics, and treatment usually takes six to nine months.

Public Health says the person at Highline College who has active TB disease is receiving treatment and is currently not a risk for infecting others.

©2025 Cox Media Group