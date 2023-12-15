Protesters fully blocking both directions of Seattle’s University Bridge

SEATTLE — Protesters are fully blocking Seattle’s University Bridge.

Seattle Department of Transportation cameras show the demonstrators blocking both sides of bridge in two separate groups on either side. They can be seen holding a banner reading “the whole world is watching.”

The protesters appear to belong to a group known as Jewish Voice For Peace Seattle.

According to a press release from JVPS sent out shortly after the demonstration began, protesters are calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

This is a developing story -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.

