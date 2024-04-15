Protesters blocking traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Protesters were blocking traffic into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., WSDOT cameras saw several vehicles blocking the Arrivals expressway leading into the airport.

Travelers are urged to use alternate routes or take the Light Rail train or public transit.

On the WSDOT cameras, it appeared travelers with their luggage were walking past the protest to get to their flights.

Monday 4/15 3:00 p.m. A demonstration has closed the airport expressway leading to SEA Airport. Travelers coming to the airport are urged to use alternate routes or take Light Rail and public transit. We will post updates as they’re available. pic.twitter.com/eyLT3SKD6B — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) April 15, 2024

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group