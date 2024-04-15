Local

Protesters blocking traffic at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Protesters were blocking traffic into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Monday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m., WSDOT cameras saw several vehicles blocking the Arrivals expressway leading into the airport.

Travelers are urged to use alternate routes or take the Light Rail train or public transit.

On the WSDOT cameras, it appeared travelers with their luggage were walking past the protest to get to their flights.

KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

