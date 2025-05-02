Protesters and activists gather at May Day marches across Western Washington

May Day marches took over Western Washington streets Thursday— with thousands of people from the San Juan Islands to Olympia.

“This is what democracy looks like, show me what democracy looks like,” was just one of the chants heard echoing across the state.

People also cheered for workers’ rights, “When I say worker, you say power! Worker, power!” and for immigration, “Free them all! Free them all!”

Protesters at Washington’s state capitol in Olympia spoke out for those who can’t.

“The constitution guarantees us rights and it is our responsibility to stand up for those rights and if we don’t do it, they’re not gonna be here,” said one participant.

In Tacoma – the cause hit closer to home.

Donna Cristobal’s aunt has been held at the Northwest ICE Detention Center for nearly 2 months.

“I’m here for my auntie Lynn and for all the people behind this wall,” she said, walking beside hundreds of others hoping to help bring attention to it.

“I want to make sure that people hear our story, you know, not only because she’s my aunt, but there’s other people in there that need help that don’t get the support that auntie Lynn does,” she continued.

The fight for equality continued in Seattle, where crowds came together to get their message across.

“We are uplifting the rights of immigrants, workers, federal workers who are losing their voice as part of this federal administration,” said one organizer.

Another protester chimed in, “It’s a lot of solidarity. I think it makes everyone a little bit less afraid to know that we are together, and nobody has to do this alone.”

