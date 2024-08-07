Protected bike lane upgrades complete on Fourth Avenue in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion of upgraded bike lanes on Fourth Avenue.

Upgrades were made along Fourth Avenue from Pioneer Square to the Belltown neighborhood.

Made with concrete curbs, the goal of the upgrades was to increase the safety of cyclists, scooter drivers and other travelers.

A person bikes along the protected bike lane next to recently installed concrete curbs, just north of the Seattle Central Library. (SDOT)

In addition to the new curbs, traffic signals were also upgraded to provide dedicated green lights for riders and to reduce conflicts with turning car lanes.

The upgrades now place loading zones and street parking between the bicycle lane and traffic lanes.

Photos of the protected bike lane on 4th Ave, between Wall and Vine streets. (SDOT)

Portions of the lane are awaiting completion in areas where buildings are currently under construction, expected to start this fall.

“As sunnier summer days are here, we hope you enjoy this enhanced route. Whether you’re commuting to work, seeing family or friends, headed to an appointment, attending a major league sports game, or visiting a museum or local business, we hope you check out the upgraded 4th Ave bike lane,” SDOT said in a blog post.

