Pride month kicks off with Pride in the Park event in Seattle

SEATTLE — On Saturday, the Pride in the Park event kicked off Seattle’s Pride Month festivities at Volunteer Park on Capitol Hill.

The event was filled with music, dancing, art, food, community booths, and Pride cocktails celebrating 50 years of Pride.

This year’s theme was Now! and was emceed by drag favorites Versace Doll and Betty Wetter.

The headliner was LIVt, with additional musical performances featuring Sera Cahoone, La Fonda, Day Soul Exquisite, and special guest Cookie Couture.

More on this event can be found at SeattlePride.org.





