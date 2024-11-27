Local

Pretzel the dog escapes house fire with the help of Bothell firefighters

By KIRO 7 News Staff
BOTHELL, Wash. — Firefighters helped rescue a dog from a house fire in North Bothell on Tuesday.

Pretzel the dog was able to escape safely after Bothell Fire crews knocked down the fire, which started up around noon.

According to firefighters, Pretzel was taken to the vet by Bothell PD Animal Control and is expected to recover.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Shoreline Fire, and Bellevcue Fire Department also helped with mutual aid.

