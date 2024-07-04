Preparing for the weekend heat wave

SEATTLE — Just as Seattle gets ready to enjoy the holiday weekend, a heat wave moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing danger with it.

The Fourth of July will be sunny and warm, but the heat is going to really kick in over the weekend, with the Seattle area seeing the first 90-degree day of the year on Friday.

With this heat comes health risks, like dehydration, heat exhaustion, cramps, and strokes. These conditions can be deadly, especially for high-risk groups like small children, the elderly, or anyone with chronic medical conditions.

“As it does get hotter there are folks that have exposure, can’t get themselves cool, or can’t stay hydrated… and it can be deadly,” said Dr. Kimberly Morrissette with Providence Swedish, “At extremes, people can actually have pretty significant confusion and organ failure, and it can even cause death, it is a real concern.”

Staying hydrated with water and sports drinks is always recommended, and remember that alcohol and sugary drinks do not help with hydration.

Stores too are expecting a rush of people looking to cool down. Tony Terry, who works at Mclendon Hardware, said, “Especially with the high temperatures, I think it’s gonna be a big seller with the air conditioners and fans.”

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reminded drivers to use extra caution, especially when it comes to the elevated fire danger.

“If you do have trouble with your vehicle, keep it off dried grass. The engine gets quite warm so even pulling off on the side of the road with some of these extreme temperatures, just a little extra heat from your engine, parked over the top of some grass, can ignite a fire,” said WSDOT’s Ryan Overton, “If they’ve got safety chains, if they’re going camping, if they’re towing a trailer, something along those lines, they can cause sparks. Even a blown tire - you hit the rim - that can immediately cause a spark, so check your tire pressure before you head out.”

Drivers are also reminded to have plenty of water and a full tank on hand, and always make sure children and pets are not left inside hot cars.





