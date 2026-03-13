Power restored at Snoqualmie Pass after ten hours of issues

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation says power has been restored at Snoqualmie Pass after ten hours of issues.

The power has been restored. Be prepared for challenging weather conditions. Currently, chains are required. https://t.co/ItKmjWJRyj https://t.co/M5ujl3WpBT — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) March 13, 2026

On Thursday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., the department shared that there was an outage impacting summit cameras, travel times, weather data, and chain-up signs along Interstate 90.

Puget Sound Energy was able to identify the issue and complete repairs in several hours. WSDOT did not share what the source of the issue.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, chains are required on all vehicles except for all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Heavy snow is expected to continue into Friday morning and the lowlands could see some as well. It’s why the KIRO 7 meteorologists have called for a Pinpoint Alert Day.

Most of us will "see" snow tonight into the morning, but most areas below 500' elevation less likely to have accumulation. Areas from Seattle metro east and south seem favored as precip will be heavier, overcoming melting. More @KIRO7Seattle at 11. #wawx pic.twitter.com/9cxrtuwvhQ — Morgan Palmer (@MorganKIRO7) March 13, 2026

