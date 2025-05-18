Poulsbo police pull body from water, investigation underway

POULSBO, Wash. — Police in Poulsbo pulled a body from the water near Fish Park on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Poulsbo Police Department, officers responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Saturday where a passerby had flagged down a Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The report was of a body found in the water.

Police confirmed the individual was found deceased, adding that there were no signs of violence and there was no concern to the public.

The Kitsap County Medical Examiner has taken possession of the body and this is an ongoing investigation.

