Poulsbo driver finds unexpected purr-ssenger

POULSBO, Wash — Crews with the Poulsbo Fire Department rescued a cat that was stuck under the hood of a car, last week.

“We’ve all heard about a cat stuck in a tree, but how about a cat stuck in a car?” said a spokesperson.

The driver pulled over after hearing meowing coming from the front of the car.

The large cat snuck its way into the neighbor’s engine compartment before getting stuck behind various components.

“Our crew was able to remove enough car parts to free the cat and reunite her with her owner, while our fleet mechanics assisted with the reassembly,” continued the spokesperson.

