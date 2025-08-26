Potentially radioactive shrimp sold in Washington being recalled

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

More frozen shrimp products are being recalled in nine states, including Washington, for potential radioactivity.

Southwinds Foods, LLC, based in Carson, California, recalled the shrimp over possible radionuclide (Cesium-137) contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

Southwinds Foods, LLC, previously issued a recall on Thursday about potentially contaminated frozen shrimp products being sold at select Walmart stores

“Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination,” the FDA stated on its website.

Eating the shrimp could result in low-dose exposure that damages DNA in the body’s cells, increasing cancer risk.

The bagged shrimp product was distributed between July 17 to August 8, 2025, in Alabama, Arizona, California, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

No illnesses have been reported. However, anyone who bought the shrimp is advised to throw away the product or return it for a full refund.

The FDA noted it is actively investigating reports of Cesium-137 contamination in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati of Indonesia.

For a detailed description of each product, visit the FDA’s website.

Follow Julia Dallas on X. Read her stories here. Submit news tipshere.

