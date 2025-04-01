Possible strike looms for some Seattle Public Schools bus drivers

SEATTLE — A possible strike is looming for the drivers of school buses that serve the Seattle Public Schools.

Over the weekend, the Teamsters 174 union voted to authorize the strike, but they told KIRO 7 today they hope not to get to that point, and want the company back at the negotiation table.

If the roughly half the district’s drivers go on strike, it could mean major issues for parents and students. Tuesday morning, the drivers remained behind the wheel of those buses as they left a holding lot in South Park, but that could change soon.

Julie Tackett is a bus driver and she was heading into to work this morning when she spoke to KIRO 7′s crew. Her message was simple and blunt when it comes to a potential strike: “Unions stick together!”

For school bus drivers like Tackett, a strike is not wanted but may be needed to get a deal on a new contract with the bus company, First Student and the Seattle Public Schools.

“It’s a very difficult job driving a large vehicle in Seattle traffic managing dozens of children,” Tackett said.

She’s represented by Teamsters who say they, and SPS, will give families a heads up if a strike happens. Tackett says she’s spoken to parents on her route, including many special needs parents, and says most are supportive of the drivers’ efforts.

Richard Anderson is also a bus driver working for First Student. He told KIRO 7 that: “we’re ready if we have to [strike]. We’re hoping we won’t have to,” He said the strike could come soon, but also does not know for certain.

A contract for these drivers has expired, and about half of SPS’s drivers were on it. The Teamsters have said the strike authorization was meant to push parties back to the bargaining table. The drivers want better healthcare and retirement benefits that would measure up to benefits earned by bus drivers who work directly for school districts.

“No strike please,” was the word from West Seattle Parent Johnelle Conway. She understands why a strike could happen, but she also knows a major strike could snarl school traffic. She was dropping her child off at their school for the day and admitted that even on a normal day, the traffic forces her to park a block or more away to try to stay out of school traffic and congestion.

“You see, I parked way down there and have to walk over here to try to avoid that. Because there’s so much going on in the morning, parents can’t all be here in the morning.”

If a strike happens thousands of parents could be driving their children to school.

First Student serves roughly half of the routes for Seattle Public Schools, and also transports about 3,700 students.

SPS sent a letter to parents warning about a possible strike and saying the district is preparing contingency plans.

In a letter to parents, SPS wrote:

“Dear SPS families and staff,

We want to provide an update on contract negotiations between one of our bus providers, First Student, and Teamsters 174, the union representing their drivers. On Saturday, the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike. This means the union now has the option to take action if an agreement is not reached. It does not necessarily mean a strike will happen. Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is in contact with First Student, which is actively working to reach a resolution with the Teamsters through further negotiations. While the district does not expect any disruption to bus service, SPS is preparing contingency plans. If a strike does occur, the district will notify all affected families immediately. We will continue to keep you updated and appreciate your understanding as we navigate this situation together.

Sincerely, Bev Redmond Chief of Staff Seattle Public Schools.”

KIRO 7 will have updates if and when a strike is authorized.













©2025 Cox Media Group