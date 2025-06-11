Possible propane explosion in Burley shuts down roadway

KEY PENINSULA, Wash. — Key Peninsula Fire is asking the public to stay away from Bethel/Burley Road.

The department says crews from Key Peninsula and Gig Harbor were called to a possible propane explosion at the Cenex gas station around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The road is currently closed.

Key Peninsula Fire says they’ve gotten word that two people may need to be airlifted to the hospital because of injuries.

“Please let’s give first responders the room they need to work and send hope to those affected,” they asked online.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

