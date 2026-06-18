Possible human remains found in a home burned in Upriver Fire in Spokane, sheriff says

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says possible human remains were found inside a home fully burned in the Upriver Fire on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday at around 5:20 p.m., a family member asked authorities to conduct a welfare check at the home because they couldn’t get in contact with the resident inside.

Authorities also learned the resident refused to leave following the Level Three evacuation order, the sheriff’s office posted on social media.

Deputies went to the address and found the home was completely burned but couldn’t look further until the next day due to extreme fire conditions.

On Wednesday, authorities went back to the home and found possible human remains inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators are now working to identify the possible remains and determine a cause of death.

Authorities say that the Upriver Fire in the Spokane Valley has burned an estimated 220 acres and over 15 homes have been destroyed.

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