Portion of Broadway in Everett closed for deadly crash involving pedestrian

EVERETT, Wash. — A portion of both northbound and southbound lanes on Broadway in Everett will be closed for an extended period of time due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, Everett Fire Department says.
The collision occurred near 13th Street and N Broadway, a few blocks down from the Providence Hospital campus, around 6 a.m.
Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
Everett Police will be investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have more information as it becomes available.
