Portion of Broadway in Everett closed for deadly crash involving pedestrian

EVERETT, Wash. — A portion of both northbound and southbound lanes on Broadway in Everett will be closed for an extended period of time due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, Everett Fire Department says.

The collision occurred near 13th Street and N Broadway, a few blocks down from the Providence Hospital campus, around 6 a.m.

Drivers are asked to seek alternative routes.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Everett Police will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. KIRO 7 will have more information as it becomes available.





