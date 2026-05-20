Port Orchard man accused of DUI after hitting sign, fence and crashing into ditch

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A Port Orchard man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an SUV was found in a ditch.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle crossed the center line, dislodged a manhole cover, and hit a street sign and a backyard fence before landing in the ditch.

Deputies were called to Jackson Avenue SE around 2:30 a.m. on May 19. When they arrived, they found the SUV, which was damaged, and the airbags were deployed. The driver was nowhere to be seen.

Almost an hour later, deputies say they located the 38-year-old driver at a nearby urgent care clinic, where he was being treated for crash-related injuries.

According to deputies, the man admitted to drinking at a bowling alley before the crash and showed signs of impairment.

After he refused a portable breathalyzer test, Deputies obtained a warrant for a blood draw.

A records check revealed the man was driving on a suspended license and had a prior 2024 arrest for DUI and hit-and-run.

He was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on suspicion of DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and hit-and-run with property damage.

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