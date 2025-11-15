Port Angeles woman pleads guilty after police find drugs and guns during home raid

Port Angeles, Wash. — A 31-year-old woman pleaded guilty to drug possession and rendering criminal assistance in Clallam County Superior Court, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

Makyla R. Cleveland was arrested after police served a warrant at her home on April 14.

During the search, officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In total, the Port Angeles Police Department, with assistance from Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) detectives, found:

266 grams of methamphetamine

200 grams of fentanyl

28 grams of heroin

Multiple digital scales

Used and unused baggies

Two guns

The criminal assistance charge stems from a separate robbery case in Port Angeles.

Cleveland was sentenced under a Prison Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 12 months in prison and six and a half months of Department of Corrections supervision.

