Port Angeles Frugals robbed at gunpoint

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed the Port Angeles Frugals at gunpoint.

It happened Thursday night.

Deputies say the men were armed with a semi-automatic handgun and a revolver and were wearing masks and possibly nylons over their faces.

The pair reportedly stole one of the employee’s cars as a “getaway” vehicle, which deputies say was recovered about an hour later.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Port Angeles Police Department at 360-452-4545. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the sheriff’s department website.

**12/6/24 - FRUGALS ROBBED AT GUNPOINT** On 12/5/24, Port Angeles Police responded to a report of a robbery at Frugals.... Posted by Clallam County Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 6, 2024









©2024 Cox Media Group