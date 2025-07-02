PorchFest Edmonds is back! Here’s the lineup.

EDMONDS, Wash. — PorchFest Edmonds is returning this month.
On July 13, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., porches, storefronts, and front lawns throughout downtown will transform into stages for a series of local musicians.
There are 45 performances this year, featuring everything from rock and country to Celtic folk and acoustic opera.
Musicians will perform for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour.
It’s free to attend and funded in part by the Edmonds Art Commission Tourism Promotion Award through City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Funds, a grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, and donations from sponsors and neighbors.
This will be the fourth year of PorchFest Edmonds.
The tradition didn’t originate in Washington. PorchFest started in 2007 in Ithaca, New York. According to the official website, there are more than 220 other Porchfests in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
Here’s the 2025 lineup:
Centennial Plaza
1:00-2:00pm: Lori Hardman Band
2:00-3:00pm: John Pineteee & The Yellin’ Degenerates
4:00-5:00pm: Rusty Cage
Edmonds Historical Museum
1:00-2:00pm: Ingrid & Alex
3:00-4:00pm: Mystery Market Band
5:00-6:00pm: The Coozies
Sunlight Gallery + Studio
2:00-3:00pm: Rachel Mae
4:00-5:00pm: Soulcem Acoustic Duo
Cline Jewelers
3:00-4:00pm: Psydela
5:00-6:00pm: The Stumbling Fiddler
Coldwell Banker Bain
3:00-4:00pm: LINDZER
Fox + Bottle
1:00-2:00pm: Nurhachi
2:00-3:00pm: Jordan Wesley Campbell
4:00-5:00pm: CJ Migas
Cafe Louvre
1:00-2:00pm: Ukulele206
3:00-4:00pm: Suyume
5:00-6:00pm: Soraya
Hazel Miller Plaza
2:00-3:00pm: The Greenwood Music Collective
4:00-5:00pm: Pluck the Patriarchy
5:00-6:00pm: Opera Unbound
The Red Barn
1:00-2:00pm: Gadgets for Kids
2:00-3:00pm: Gadgets for Kids
3:00-4:00pm: Gadgets for Kids
4:00-5:00pm: Gadgets for Kids
5:00-6:00pm: Gadgets for Kids
Crazy Good Records
2:00-3:00pm: Harry Sills
4:00-5:00pm: Beclynn
Musicology Co
1:00-2:00pm: Mid Century Mods
3:00-4:00pm: Mark and Dave
5:00-6:00pm: Fallnorth
Il Viale/Bar Americano
1:00-2:00pm: Pedro the Lion
3:00-4:00pm: Firstwife
McDevitt & Duffy
1:00-2:00pm: Freddie and The Silvertones
3:00-4:00pm: Pilfer
Old Edmonds Opera House
1:00-2:00pm: The Sidekickers
3:00-4:00pm: Cute Young Man
5:00-6:00pm: Raising Slane
Anchor Chic Consignment
2:00-3:00pm: Golden Hart
4:00-5:00pm: Wild Indigo
FIELD
1:00-2:00pm: 4EachOther
3:00-4:00pm: Kelly Baughman
5:00-6:00pm: Raegan Leilani
Main St Commons
1:00-2:00pm: Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele
3:00-4:00pm: Richard Taylor Jr
5:00-6:00pm: Jambient Afro
Kelnero
2:00-3:00pm: Joseph Pennell
4:00-5:00pm: Jackie Rome
Daphnes
2:00-3:00pm: Alisha Aufai
4:00-5:00pm: Joshua Red Uttech
Camp Vintage
2:00-3:00pm: Henderson Haas
4:00-5:00pm: John Pinetree
Rick Steves’ Europe
1:00-2:00pm: Northshore Ramblers
4:00-5:00pm: Third Harbour
Sugarology Edmonds
3:00-4:00pm: “Limited Edition”
216 4th Avenue North
2:00-3:00pm: Steven Cristol
4:00-5:00pm: Nabil Kausal
234 4th Avenue North
1:00-2:00pm: Lilacseason
3:00-4:00pm: Rob Pratt
Basement Salon
2:00-3:00pm: DJ’s
East West Books & Gifts
2:00-3:00pm: Ananda Music
Ombu Salon + Spa
1:00-2:00pm: Club Clover
4:00-5:00pm: Dave Peterson & Joanna Glover
Dusted Valley Winery
1:00-2:00pm: Electric Monkey
3:00-4:00pm: The Honeyjacks
5:00-6:00pm: Tether the Star
Soaring Heart
1:00-2:00pm: Traveling Light
4:00-5:00pm: Brannon Heftel
111 Main Street, #202
3:00-4:00pm: Connie & Lito Duo
Calypso
2:00-3:00pm: Lion of Judah Band
4:00-5:00pm: Red Water
300 2nd Avenue North, 1A
2:00-3:00pm: Heather McQuarrie
5:00-6:00pm: KIMCO
423 2nd Avenue North
1:00-2:00pm: Travis Palmer
402 2nd Avenue North
1:00-2:00pm: Leah Jean with Special Guests
222 Sunset Avenue North
2:00-3:00pm: Gregory Poe
4:00-5:00pm: Aidan Rufer
310 Sunset Avenue North
1:00-2:00pm: Trash Panda Go Kart
3:00-4:00pm: Primal Beast
114 Caspers Street
4:00-5:00pm: Sheri Roberts Greimes
5:00-6:00pm: Sheri Roberts Greimes
©2025 Cox Media Group