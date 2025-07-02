PorchFest Edmonds is back! Here’s the lineup.

EDMONDS, Wash. — PorchFest Edmonds is returning this month.

On July 13, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., porches, storefronts, and front lawns throughout downtown will transform into stages for a series of local musicians.

There are 45 performances this year, featuring everything from rock and country to Celtic folk and acoustic opera.

Musicians will perform for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour.

It’s free to attend and funded in part by the Edmonds Art Commission Tourism Promotion Award through City of Edmonds Lodging Tax Funds, a grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation, and donations from sponsors and neighbors.

This will be the fourth year of PorchFest Edmonds.

The tradition didn’t originate in Washington. PorchFest started in 2007 in Ithaca, New York. According to the official website, there are more than 220 other Porchfests in the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Here’s the 2025 lineup:

Centennial Plaza

1:00-2:00pm: Lori Hardman Band

2:00-3:00pm: John Pineteee & The Yellin’ Degenerates

4:00-5:00pm: Rusty Cage

Edmonds Historical Museum

1:00-2:00pm: Ingrid & Alex

3:00-4:00pm: Mystery Market Band

5:00-6:00pm: The Coozies

Sunlight Gallery + Studio

2:00-3:00pm: Rachel Mae

4:00-5:00pm: Soulcem Acoustic Duo

Cline Jewelers

3:00-4:00pm: Psydela

5:00-6:00pm: The Stumbling Fiddler

Coldwell Banker Bain

3:00-4:00pm: LINDZER

Fox + Bottle

1:00-2:00pm: Nurhachi

2:00-3:00pm: Jordan Wesley Campbell

4:00-5:00pm: CJ Migas

Cafe Louvre

1:00-2:00pm: Ukulele206

3:00-4:00pm: Suyume

5:00-6:00pm: Soraya

Hazel Miller Plaza

2:00-3:00pm: The Greenwood Music Collective

4:00-5:00pm: Pluck the Patriarchy

5:00-6:00pm: Opera Unbound

The Red Barn

1:00-2:00pm: Gadgets for Kids

2:00-3:00pm: Gadgets for Kids

3:00-4:00pm: Gadgets for Kids

4:00-5:00pm: Gadgets for Kids

5:00-6:00pm: Gadgets for Kids

Crazy Good Records

2:00-3:00pm: Harry Sills

4:00-5:00pm: Beclynn

Musicology Co

1:00-2:00pm: Mid Century Mods

3:00-4:00pm: Mark and Dave

5:00-6:00pm: Fallnorth

Il Viale/Bar Americano

1:00-2:00pm: Pedro the Lion

3:00-4:00pm: Firstwife

McDevitt & Duffy

1:00-2:00pm: Freddie and The Silvertones

3:00-4:00pm: Pilfer

Old Edmonds Opera House

1:00-2:00pm: The Sidekickers

3:00-4:00pm: Cute Young Man

5:00-6:00pm: Raising Slane

Anchor Chic Consignment

2:00-3:00pm: Golden Hart

4:00-5:00pm: Wild Indigo

FIELD

1:00-2:00pm: 4EachOther

3:00-4:00pm: Kelly Baughman

5:00-6:00pm: Raegan Leilani

Main St Commons

1:00-2:00pm: Magic Key: Unlocking the Joy of Ukulele

3:00-4:00pm: Richard Taylor Jr

5:00-6:00pm: Jambient Afro

Kelnero

2:00-3:00pm: Joseph Pennell

4:00-5:00pm: Jackie Rome

Daphnes

2:00-3:00pm: Alisha Aufai

4:00-5:00pm: Joshua Red Uttech

Camp Vintage

2:00-3:00pm: Henderson Haas

4:00-5:00pm: John Pinetree

Rick Steves’ Europe

1:00-2:00pm: Northshore Ramblers

4:00-5:00pm: Third Harbour

Sugarology Edmonds

3:00-4:00pm: “Limited Edition”

216 4th Avenue North

2:00-3:00pm: Steven Cristol

4:00-5:00pm: Nabil Kausal

234 4th Avenue North

1:00-2:00pm: Lilacseason

3:00-4:00pm: Rob Pratt

Basement Salon

2:00-3:00pm: DJ’s

East West Books & Gifts

2:00-3:00pm: Ananda Music

Ombu Salon + Spa

1:00-2:00pm: Club Clover

4:00-5:00pm: Dave Peterson & Joanna Glover

Dusted Valley Winery

1:00-2:00pm: Electric Monkey

3:00-4:00pm: The Honeyjacks

5:00-6:00pm: Tether the Star

Soaring Heart

1:00-2:00pm: Traveling Light

4:00-5:00pm: Brannon Heftel

111 Main Street, #202

3:00-4:00pm: Connie & Lito Duo

Calypso

2:00-3:00pm: Lion of Judah Band

4:00-5:00pm: Red Water

300 2nd Avenue North, 1A

2:00-3:00pm: Heather McQuarrie

5:00-6:00pm: KIMCO

423 2nd Avenue North

1:00-2:00pm: Travis Palmer

402 2nd Avenue North

1:00-2:00pm: Leah Jean with Special Guests

222 Sunset Avenue North

2:00-3:00pm: Gregory Poe

4:00-5:00pm: Aidan Rufer

310 Sunset Avenue North

1:00-2:00pm: Trash Panda Go Kart

3:00-4:00pm: Primal Beast

114 Caspers Street

4:00-5:00pm: Sheri Roberts Greimes

5:00-6:00pm: Sheri Roberts Greimes

