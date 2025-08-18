Porch thieves caught on camera in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Two women were arrested after being caught on camera stealing packages from people’s porches and front doors, according to the Renton Police Department.

Police say the suspects, a 31-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, were caught by doorbell and surveillance cameras in the areas where they stole the packages.

The two were seen on camera stealing a cart from one porch and a package from in front of a door at two homes.

Both women have been arrested on theft charges.

The 31-year-old woman also faces charges of theft at the Lowe’s Hardware in Renton.

